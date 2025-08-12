Months after their very public falling out, it seems that Elon Musk is back supporting Donald Trump again.

Musk and Trump were once in one another’s pockets, with Trump giving Musk “First Buddy” status by putting him in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But, due to a big disagreement over the “ Big Beautiful Bill ”, they parted ways.

However, now the billionaire seems to be on Trump’s side again after the president made the unprecedented decision to seize control of the Washington DC police department and deploy the National Guard to “re-establish law and order”, despite there being no crime spike in the capital.

Musk responded to a video shared on X/Twitter of Trump claiming at Monday’s (11 August) press conference that, “If our capital is dirty, our whole country is dirty”.

In the video, Trump said: “My father always used to tell me … ’Son, when you walk into a restaurant and you see a dirty front door, don’t go in. Because if the front door is dirty, the kitchen is dirty also.’

“Same thing with our capital. If our capital is dirty, our whole country is dirty.”

Musk responded: “Well said.”

Many questioned whether this means their “bromance” is back on.

“Elon back to daddy Trump?” someone asked.

Another wrote: “Are they friends again?”

“Is Elon coming back into the MAGA fold?” one person commented.

Someone else mocked: “Somebody wants to get back together with his old girlfriend.”

Despite their public fallout, Trump has been making encouraging noises about Musk recently too.

Over on Truth Social last month, Trump struck a surprisingly supportive tone, insisting he wants Musk to succeed.

"Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large-scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. government. This is not so!" he wrote on his platform, adding that he wants Musk to "THRIVE like never before!"

