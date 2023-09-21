Eric Trump mocks Don Jr for announcing their 'dad's death' after hacking incident

Eric Trump mocked his brother Donald Trump Jr after his X/Twitter account was hacked and falsely announced the death of their father.

Hackers gained access to the account of the former president’s oldest son on Wednesday (20 September) and began posting some quite unhinged things.

One post the hackers came up with, said: “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.”

“This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked,” read another.

In case it wasn’t obvious, a spokesperson for Trump, Andrew Surabian, confirmed on his own account that the posts were false and that “Don's account has been hacked”.

Though the posts were taken down, it didn’t stop news of the hacking spreading on social media, with Don Jr.’s own brother mocking him about what his password might have been.

Eric Trump wrote: “What was @donaldtrumpjr password? Don2024?”

Others also took a stab at what his password could have been based on his right-wing interests and rumoured substance habits, which he has previously joked about in a speech.

“I just know Donald Trump Jr’s password is MAGA123,” another person posted.

Someone else joked in the replies: “MAGA123$ when he has to add a special character.”

Another person wrote: “If Donald Trump Jr. doesn't want his Twitter account to be hacked, he should pick a better password than ‘ILoveCocaine.’”

It’s not the first time one of the Trump family has been hacked. In 2020, Dutch hacker Victor Gevers got into President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, having guessed the password was “maga2020!”.



Nine years prior, Gevers hacked Trump for the first time, by guessing the password “yourefired”, which was the catchphrase used by Trump during his time on The Apprentice.

It would seem men in the Trump family need to get a bit more creative with their passwords.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.