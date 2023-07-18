Trump Jr finally makes statement on the amount of cocaine he uses

Donald Trump Jr has finally addressed speculation around his alleged 'cocaine use', by joking that he wouldn't have gotten away with it in the White House.

The eldest son of the former president appeared at a Turning Point Action conference, where he seemingly put the rumour mill to bed.

“My guys who I stayed in touch with—many of them just dear friends—they’re like, ‘Hey dude, there’s no way you would’ve gotten away with that,’” he began.

“I go, ‘I know!’ Luckily, I don’t snort, uh, cocaine! It’s just not my thing.”

