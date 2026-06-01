Freedom 250: What to know about the artists who have quit controversial concert

A major concert series planned for Washington’s National Mall, intended to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, has been hit by a wave of high-profile artist withdrawals amid claims of political misrepresentation.

The event, dubbed "The Great American State Fair," is scheduled to run from 25 June to 10 July, featuring concerts, exhibits, and tributes.

Organised by Freedom 250, an entity described as nonpartisan, the initiative was launched last year by Donald Trump and is led by Keith Krach, a businessman-philanthropist who served as a Trump State Department appointee during his first term.

Initially, Freedom 250 announced a lineup that included Bret Michaels, The Commodores, and Martina McBride, with some slated for an "I Love the ’90s" show. However, by late Thursday, all three, along with Morris Day and Young MC, had pulled out of their scheduled appearances.

Singer Bret Michaels AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Artists cited being misled about the nature of the shows or expressed reluctance to be drawn into a political dispute. Bret Michaels, in an Instagram post, stated he believed his performance would be an opportunity to "honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life."

He concluded that the event had "evolved into something much more divisive" and referenced "threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable."

Martina McBride echoed these sentiments in her own Instagram statement, saying she had been "presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading."

Young MC expressed similar views, while The Commodores issued a brief statement confirming their choice "not to publicly affiliate with any single political party."

As of Friday morning, the remaining performers expected to appear include Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli.

Milli Vanilli AP Photo/Craig Fujii

Morvan, part of the Grammy-winning duo discredited in the late 1980s and early 1990s after revelations that he and Rob Pilatus did not sing on their records, told the Associated Press in an emailed statement that he was "here to entertain and unite people, not divide them." He added: "Let’s celebrate life & music and take a trip down memory lane."

A representative for Vanilla Ice stated the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper was "proud to help celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary!" and that "Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA’s Birthday and our Freedom!"

A Flo Rida representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Freedom 250 organisers have not yet responded to AP requests for comment. However, spokeswoman Rachel Reisner told The New York Times in a statement that "Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans."

Young MC Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

The cancellations highlight a recurring tension between the entertainment industry and the Trump administration. While some prominent figures like Sylvester Stallone and Nicki Minaj have shown support, many artists, including Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, Billie Eilish, and Bruce Springsteen, have either endorsed Democrats or openly condemned Trump.

Others, such as Elton John and Kenny Loggins, have objected to their music being used at Trump rallies. This follows previous incidents, such as when the president ousted leadership at the Kennedy Center, leading to artists like Bela Fleck, Renée Fleming, and Issa Rae cancelling appearances.