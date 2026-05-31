Trump ridiculed as he doubles down on explaining basic English to us all

US president Donald Trump shared a new insult he came up with for the Democrats earlier this month, and now, in an interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump for Fox News, the 79-year-old revived the phrase ‘Dumocrat’ and once again claimed that “most people don’t know that dumb ends in a B”.

Speaking at a rally in New York on 22 May, the Republican said the “25 worst cities are blue” and that “blue means ‘Dumocrat’”.

He continued: “That’s a new name I came up with, you’ve never heard.

“I was thinking about this character we have in the House. His name is [House minority leader] Hakeem Jeffries, and he’s a low IQ person, very low IQ. And I watched what he was saying and the horrible things he was saying and I said, ‘he’s a dumb guy’.

“I said, ‘wait a minute, he’s a Dumocrat’ – that’s how I got the name. You take the E out, you don’t use the B – a lot of people don’t know ‘dumb’ has a B in it, actually, you don’t need it, you don’t need it, you discard the B.

“But you take the E out, and you replace it with a U. They’re dumb. They are Dumocrats. You know why, because their policies are dumb.”

And just over a week later, Trump repeated himself by explaining the insult again to Lara Trump.

He said: “Take the B off, because most people don’t know that, you know, ‘dumb’ ends with a B, but most people don’t know … I switch the E with the U, and you have a Dumocrat.

“And I came up with that by watching Hakeem Jeffries, because he’s a dumb person, and I said ‘he’s really dumb’, I said, ‘wait a minute, he’s a Dumocrat’.

“So I think it works. I don’t know if it’s going to be as good as ‘Pocahontas’ or ‘fake news’ or some of all the others that we’ve come up with.”

Anyone else getting a sense of déjà vu?

And over on X/Twitter, the clip was soon ridiculed by those critical of Trump, with user Covie writing: “The President of the United States just found out something 99% of the world found out by 2nd grade and is pretending as if it’s some big break through [sic]”:

“I think they do,” tweeted journalist and novelist Molly Jong-Fast:

Democratic strategist Michelle Kinney said Trump “loves the poorly educated”:

Political analyst Drew Savicki commented that it “never stops being funny when he learns a new fact and shares it with the class”:

And political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz wrote: “This is what happens when Fox News replaces reading, spelling and critical thinking”:

Embarrassing, really…

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