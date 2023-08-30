Trump supporters mistakenly think mugshot graffiti is praising ex-president

Atlanta street artist Chris Veal has slammed Fox News’ Jesse Watters and other conservatives for spreading “propaganda” after they incorrectly interpreted his mural of Donald Trump’s mugshot to be a tribute, rather than a way of mocking the former president.

Veal created his own depiction of Trump’s mugshot, after it was released last week following his arrest in Georgia for his attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Watters, who had previously complimented the former president’s mugshot, saying he looked “good” and “hard”, fawned over Veal’s artwork. The prime time anchor said, “the mug shot’s up on the side of buildings in the internet city. The 2016 phenomenon is happening all over again.”

“Trump won that election because of a laser-like focus on the forgotten man,” Watters continued. “A bond was formed back then that can never be broken.”

However, the video Fox used of Veal painting the piece was whilst the work was still in progress.

The finished look featured a speech bubble next to Trump that reads: “M.A.G.A MY ASS GOT ARRESTED.”





Speaking to HuffPost about Fox’s reporting on the piece, Veal said: “When I saw how Fox spun my piece being painted I honestly thought, ‘Man, they’re good.”

He continued, “I didn’t get mad. I was more interested to see firsthand exactly how they operate and take advantage of their viewers.”

Watters wasn’t the only right-wing personality to falsely claim the piece as pro-Trump.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk also posted the unfinished piece. A community note has now been added to let users know what the finished version says.

“To see it spreading all over right-wing media is wild,” said Veal.

“Many people lack basic media literacy and these outlets know it and use it. This is just another case of their propaganda and lying to their viewers. I hope one day people learn to see through it all.”

He added that he had painted the piece because he knew it would be an “iconic image” and “thought it would be funny to paint it with the quote.”

