Department of Labor called Trump 'The Jobfather' – but Americans have other ideas

The US department dubbed US president Donald Trump “The Jobfather” in a weird social media post – but people have different ideas.

As we have seen throughout Trump’s second term as president, official government channels are being co-opted by staffers to post some of the most “ unserious ” and “ unprofessional ” content imaginable, even when it relates to serious issues.

One of the latest examples came with a post on the official X/Twitter page for the U.S. Department of Labor. They shared an image of Trump in front of a black background along with the words “The Jobfather” in gold, mimicking the famous stylisation of the font from the 1972 movie The Godfather. Their post also featured the same hand and puppet symbol that is seen on the film’s iconic logo.

The post sparked backlash, not only because many pointed out that jobs have actually declined under Trump, but that official government accounts are sharing childish memes.

One account responded, claiming: “Since his re-election, we've lost 75,000 manufacturing jobs and $60 Billion in annual factory construction. Over the same period, Biden had created 625,000.”

Another pointed out: “Unemployment is up since this dumb a** took office.”

Someone else said: “Americans deserve a serious government.”

One person mocked: “If nothing else at least these folks know how to read the room.”

Someone else called Trump “The Nodfather” due to his frequent habit of falling asleep during official events.

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