New 3D Mario release on Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed

There's a new 3D Mario release that's heading to Nintendo Switch 2 in August and a release date for it has been confirmed too.

While it's not a brand new 3D Mario game, Super Mario Sunshine will be available on the Nintendo GameCube Classics catalogue for those who are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

It releases on 13 August.

Alongside that, two lost Virtual Boy games are being added to that particular app too, which are D-Hopper and Zero Racers. They will be available from 4 August for those who are subscribed to the same online tier.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Super Mario Sunshine first released on Nintendo GameCube in 2002.



The story bio from the original booklet (via Nintendo Japan) said: "Close your eyes and imagine... Soothing sunshine accompanied by the sound of waves gently breaking on the shore. High above, seagulls turn lazy circles in a clear blue sky. This is Isle Delfino. Far from the hustle and bustle of the Mushroom Kingdom, this island resort glitters like a gem in the waters of a southern sea.

"Mario, Peach and an entourage of Toads have come to Isle Delfino to relax and unwind. At least, that's their plan...

"But when they arrive, they find things have gone horribly wrong...

"According to the island inhabitants, the person responsible for the mess has a round nose, a thick moustache and a cap...

What? But... That sounds like Mario!?

"The islanders are saying that Mario's mess has polluted the island and caused their energy source, the Shine Sprites, to vanish. Now the falsely accused Mario has promised to clean up the island, but... How?

"Never fear! FLUDD, the latest invention from Gadd Science, Inc., can help Mario tidy up the island, take on baddies and lend a nozzle in all kinds of sticky situations.

"Can Mario clean the island, capture the villain and clear his good name? It's time for another Mario adventure to get started!"

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.