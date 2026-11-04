In what is perhaps a rare turn of events, Republican house speaker Mike Johnson accidentally said something that, ironically, people are agreeing with.

Across his time as speaker of the House, Johnson has earned a reputation for avoiding commenting on US president Donald Trump’s controversies by denying all knowledge. “ I don’t know ” has become somewhat of a catchphrase for him in response to difficult questioning, but finally, Johnson has now said something people can get behind.

Speaking at a recent midterm election campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, with Trump standing by his side, Johnson told the crowd: “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. We’re never going to have a president like this again. God bless him.”

And it is that point that many people seem to hope is true following a tumultuous two years with Trump at the helm.

“That’s the hope,” someone responded.

“Promise?” another asked.

Someone else said: “Fingers crossed.”

“Thank f**king God,” wrote another.

Another commented: “I sure as Hell hope that's the case.”

“From your nasty ass lips to God’s ears. I hope policies are put in place where we NEVER have another president like Trump for the rest of time,” wrote someone else.

One person said: “Well one can hope.”

Another argued: “Can't think of a better slogan to encourage Democrats, Independents and sane conservatives to VOTE.”

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