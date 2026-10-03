House Speaker Mike Johnson has issued a warning to Americans about political campaigners promising them “free things”, only for US citizens to respond by highlighting comments made by US president Donald Trump a few weeks before.

Speaking on Salem Radio Network’s This Week on Capitol Hill, Johnson said: “When people out on the campaign, they’re promising free things to you, you must ask what the real price is, it is your freedom.

“It will drive costs up, it will ruin the economy, it will make people more dependent upon government, and ultimately, that’s the communist’s ultimate goal, is to have the government in charge of everything, which means you have zero freedom at all. It never, ever works.”

However, X/Twitter users have been quick to point out that Johnson’s comments come just weeks after Trump announced a “Trump dividend”, which would see every adult American citizen given $5,000 if the Republicans maintain control of the Senate and House of Representatives following the November midterms.

“You mean… like $5000 checks,” asked one account:

Another commented: “They’re literally doing every f***ing thing they say they’re against, everything!”:

And another said: “Self awareness is totally dead with MAGA Mike”:

Alongside Johnson’s comments seemingly contradicting Trump’s commitment, a past tweet from Trump shared in 2012 saw the former Apprentice state: “Don’t let [Barack] Obama buy the election by handing out unlimited free money to states.”

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