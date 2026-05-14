Mike Johnson and his infamous catchphrase, “I don’t know”, have struck again after he was asked about Donald Trump ’s latest controversy.

With the Iran war, started by US president Trump, hiking up gas and food prices, it is proving an extremely unpopular decision among Americans who are finding their wallets stretched.

So, when Trump told reporters, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody ”, in relation to the Iran war, it sparked a whole host of backlash.

But, when the Speaker of the House was asked by a reporter whether this “was the right message” for the president to be sending, Johnson retreated back to the get out of jail free card he’s become widely known for using – “I don’t know”.

Johnson said: “I don’t know the context in which he made that comment, but I can tell you the president thinks about Americans’ financial situations.”

It didn’t take long at all for people to start mocking Johnson for his staggering apparent inability to know things.

There were memes.

The Republicans Against Trump account called him a “coward”.

Someone else asked: “In what context can the President of the United States saying he doesn’t think about Americans' financial situation be acceptable?”

One person posted a video montage of previous times he’s denied knowledge of something.

“Like clockwork….of course Mike Johnson doesn’t know about Trump saying he doesn’t care about ‘Americans’ financial situation’,” another mocked.

Another wrote: “Apparently, Johnson’s standard response is to just shake a Magic 8 ball that contains three choices: ‘I don’t know the context,’ ‘That’s not my lane,’ and ‘I haven’t seen that.’”

Someone else suggested: “There is no context in which saying you don’t care about Americans’ financial situation can be seen as anything other than callous disregard for the people in this country who are struggling.”

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