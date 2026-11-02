'Don't be ridiculous': Stephen King mercilessly mocks Elon Musk's midterm warning

Horror author Stephen King’s criticisms of US president Donald Trump’s administration and its supporters is well-documented, and on Friday, the writer mocked SpaceX founder and former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) Elon Musk’s concerns about the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday.

The billionaire’s America super political action committee (PAC) shared a clip from The Breakfast Club podcast, in which audio of former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris from August 2026 was played where she shared suggestions for democratic reform.

She said: “I know this is going to be controversial coming from me in particular – we need to revisit the electoral college. We need to revisit the point of expanding the court to 13 justices like we have 13 district courts.

“We need to revisit, if they so want, statehood for Puerto Rico and [Washington] D.C.”

When the comments were played to James Talarico, the Democratic candidate for the US Senate in Texas, on an episode of the podcast released in the same month, the politician said he was “really happy” that Harris was “calling for these systemic political reforms”.

“I mentioned the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, but I think those measures she talked about should be part of that package,” he said.

Musk responded to the podcast clip shared by the America super PAC by adding: “Democrats will execute their plan to end democracy in America if they gain control.”

King replied to Musk’s tweet by saying: “Don’t be ridiculous. You sound like Trump. Next you’ll be saying ‘They’re eating the pets!’”:

The “pets” comment refers to an infamous and baseless claim pushed by Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate JD Vance in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election – specifically, that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating cats and dogs.

“They’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” he said, during a TV debate with Harris.

Musk even mentioned the rumour himself in response to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, back in September 2024.

“Apparently, people’s cats are being eaten,” he said.

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