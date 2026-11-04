Zohran Mamdani has gone viral over his brutal reaction to JD Vance trying to claim his achievements as the Trump administration’s.

Despite facing rampant Islamophobia while on the campaign trail and beyond, Mamdani was voted the Mayor of New York City in November 2025, making history by becoming the first Muslim mayor.

Since taking office in January, Mamdani has been praised for instituting a string of positive changes for the city, with New Yorkers actually able to see the fruits of his labour .

So, when vice president JD Vance posted, “We got your back, New York!” with a list of accomplishments on X/Twitter claiming the Trump administration had delivered them for New Yorkers, Mamdani was not going to let him get away with taking the credit.

In his genius response, Mamdani quoted Vance’s post and added a video of a man pretending to manually stop a subway car and open the doors when they already do it automatically.

And it’s a burn that may well go down in social media history.

At the time of writing, Mamdani’s post has more than 1.4 million likes, compared with Vance’s 8.6 thousand.

Someone wrote: “This needs to be preserved in the National Archives as part of the permanent historical record of the United States.”

Another said: “Craziest ratio I’ve ever seen, this is a hall of fame tweet.”

Someone else wrote: “Sorry for the political post but I have to laugh.

“Your admin was non stop fear mongering that Mamdani is going to turn NYC into some communist hellscape… now you’re taking credit for what a good job he’s doing.”

“The thing about this is that jd vance is extremely online and probably does care immensely that he got ratioed on twitter tbh,” argued another.

One person said: “I hope this becomes the most popular tweet of all time.”

Someone else wrote: “First in my bloodline to witness a mayor use a reaction video to roast a vice president. I like it.”

“Having an elected official be under the age of 50 has been actually iconic,” another suggested.

Another commented: “This might be the funniest tweet a politician has ever made LMAOOOO.”

One person admitted: “Genuinely checked 5 times to see if this is his actual account.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.