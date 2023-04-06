The New Yorker cover on Trump's arrest just made history

This past week has been one for the record books, after Donald Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

The 76-year-old is accused of falsifying business records in an attempt to cover up extramarital affairs he’d allegedly had with Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels.

Now,The New Yorker has also set its own record after unveiling its new front cover.

The magazine’s upcoming edition will feature a sketch of Trump on the day of his arraignment – marking the first time a courtroom sketch has ever been used on the cover of the famous publication's near-100 year history.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

CNN journalist Jake Tapper posted the new front cover, adding the caption: “The first time a courtroom sketch has ever become a @NewYorker cover.”

The sketch done on the day of his arraignment was released by Manhattan Courts. The courtroom artist is Jane Rosenberg.

It comes after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Getty/Manhattan Courts

He later described his arrest and arraignment as an “unbelievable experience” and the “Best Day in History” – when he became the first current or former US president ever charged with a crime.

“As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday, where the Radical Left Lunatics, Maniacs, and Perverts had me Indicted and ARRESTED for no reason whatsoever, there was no Crime, it was an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment!” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday night.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.