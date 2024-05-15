Republicans mocked for their coordinating outfits at Trump's trial

A group of Republicans were mocked on Tuesday (May 14) after they wore matching outfits to Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York.

Republican officials, including Governor Doug Burgum, Congressmen Bryon Donalds and Cory Mills, as well as former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, were all photographed attending the hush money trial in outfits similar to Trump's favourite attire.

The men were seen wearing dark blue suits and red ties, an outfit often worn by Trump, and the coordination had many laughing.

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow said, "they were all wearing the exact same outfit! It was like they were Rockettes," she exclaimed.

"It's the exact same thing. And they're dressed up like him to praise him, they all use the same language, they all describe him as their friend."

And Maddow wasn't the only person to point out the hilarity and absurdity in the fan-like behaviour from Republican officials trying to mimic Trump.

Editor of CSPAN, Emmanuel Touchy, shared a photo of the Republican officials speaking to the press, which led many to mock their matching outfits.

One user wrote they looked like "groomsmen".

Whilst another said it looked like they were in a "cult" with "matching uniforms".

They were also all called a "pick me":

"They wear uniforms now?" one user asked.

