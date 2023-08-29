Eminem tells Republican presidential candidate to stop rapping his songs

Eminem is very angry with a Republican presidential candidate who keeps using his music.

The rapper’s lawyers recently reached out to BMI, which licenses music for various purposes, and demanded it revoke Vivek Ramaswamy's legal license to use his music at campaign events, according to the Daily Mail .

Ramaswamy often sings Eminem’s song, 'Lose Yourself' at events, but the letter sent to his campaign last week reportedly said that the message “serves as notice that the Eminem Works are excluded from the Agreement effective immediately.″

In addition, the letter says, “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy, suggested the campaign will obey the request in a statement to HuffPost.

“Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the Real Slim Shady,” she said.



And he himself responded on Twitter:

At Harvard University, Ramaswamy was a fan of Eminem and occasionally performed “as a libertarian-minded rap artist” who rapped under the stage name Da Vek, according to Politico.

“He’s growing up in the trailers, with a single mom, and he wants to make it. He’s going to use the moment to do it. He feels like he’s going to use the moment to do it, he seizes it and then he makes it happen, and I thought it was a pretty cool story,” Ramaswamy told Politico.

“I didn’t grow up in a trailer, but I also didn’t grow up in the same circumstances that most of my peers at Harvard did, either. I aspired to achieve what many of their parents did. It kind of spoke to me, I would say,” he said.

At 38, Ramaswamy is the youngest presidential candidate and has no political experience.

“I think I am the only candidate who has the capability of delivering a Reagan, 1980-style victory with a multi-ethnic, working-class coalition, particularly of people who are not just older, but people who are younger who we bring into our party,” he told reporters last week after a campaign event in Iowa.

Just not if he uses Eminem's music.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.