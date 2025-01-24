'Imagine if Joe Biden said that': Donald Trump's latest blunder sparks debate

Donald Trump's first week as the 47th President of the United States has been an absolute whirlwind since he was inaugurated on January 20.

He signed off more than 100 executive orders, including some very questionable ones, on his first day, has called the attacks on police officers during the US Capitol riots as "minor incidents" and quickly made his first blunder, describing Spain as a BRIC country.

And he's quickly building a catalogue of errors and has now done something commentators are claiming former President Joe Biden would have been blasted by Trump himself for.

In a viral clip of Trump speaking to the media, when referencing what he described as "crooked politicians" receiving pardons from Biden, he said: "Bennie Johnson, I mean what he did is incredible, I mean he was the leader of the [January 6] committee."



We think you mean Bennie Thompson, Donald...

As pointed out by British-American journalist, Mehdi Hasan, who's editor-in-chief and CEO of Zeteo: "Imagine. If. Joe. Biden. Said. It."

Another commented: "He's going to be slowing down as Father Time catches up with him. It just caught up with Biden earlier."

One said: "I see old man Trump is having another normal one."

And another quipped: "He will be as bad, if not worse than Biden."

Biden was pressured by the Democrats to step down as their candidate to run in the election because he consistently stumbled over his words, spoke incoherently and got key names wrong (such as awkwardly calling Ukraine President Zelensky as President Putin) during public speeches.

Trump was a long time critic of Biden for exactly these kind of mistakes, questioning his cognitive ability on a number of occasions.

But Trump hasn't exactly been immune to ramblings and getting names wrong... Just watch through pretty well any of his public speeches or interactions with the media.

Thompson, along with Liz Cheney who are both fierce Trump critics, were awarded the President Citizens Medal, the second highest civilian honour, by Biden.



Both led the House Select Committee that investigated the US Capitol riots on January 6 2021 which concluded Trump had criminally taken part in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the election result and he didn't take sufficient action to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

