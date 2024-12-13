Former Disney star and Only Murders in the Building actor, Selena Gomez, who was nominated for two Golden Globe awards on Tuesday, has also had an exciting week by announcing her engagement to songwriter and producer Benny Blanco.

However, fans have a theory that it's something which actually happened in August and the delay in making it public was reportedly influenced by ex, Justin Bieber.

The singer shared a snap of her engagement ring to Instagram on Thursday (12 December), along with the caption: “forever begins now”.

But, rumours were circulating around the internet back in August when she uploaded a selfie to the social media platform with love hearts conveniently covering her left ring finger.

Another major event which took the world by storm in August was Bieber becoming a dad after his wife Hailey gave birth to their son Jack, and according to comments from an insider reported by the Daily Mail, Gomez and Blanco steered clear of sharing the news in the same month to avoid any association.

The source told the outlet: “They became engaged in August and Selena didn’t want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way. They knew it would.

“Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one-up him.”

Gomez and Bieber had an on-and-off relationship between 2009 and 2018, before the “Baby” singer started dating Hailey (then Hailey Baldwin).

Meanwhile Gomez sparked speculation she was dating Blanco in July last year, when she was pictured next to the songwriter and Paris Hilton at her 31st birthday party.

She confirmed the relationship in December, when she simply responded to a headline about her supposedly revealing her partner by commenting, “facts”.

Following the engagement news this week, celebrity pals such as Cardi B, Cara Delevingne and Lil Nas X have shared their excitement, with Gordon Ramsay commenting: “Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking”.

Blanco wrote “hey wait… that’s my wife”, while Taylor Swift said she will “be the flower girl” when the wedding comes around.

Fans also expressed their excitement when it was reported Hailey Bieber had liked the post and showed her support.

“This made my heart happy,” one commented.

We love to see it.

