Donald Trump has called the attacks on police officers during the January 6 riots “minor incidents”.

Within hours of taking office, Trump has been using his power as President to sign executive orders to pardon people, including over 1,500 who were convicted of being involved in the riots in 2021.

The infamous January 6 riots occurred in 2021 when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., sparked by false claims of election fraud made by Trump.

174 police officers were injured during the attacks and five people were dead within 36 hours of the incident.

In his first sit-down media interview since taking office, Trump claimed that most people who were imprisoned because of their involvement in the riots were “absolutely innocent”.

Speaking to Fox News, he claimed: “Nobody’s ever been treated so badly. They were treated like the worst criminals in history.”









Trump’s pardon list includes over 200 criminals who were jailed over felony assault on police officers during the riots.

Remarkably, when asked about his pardons for those convicted for assaulting officers, Trump said: “They were very minor incidents, and it was time."

His comments have since sparked a big reaction online.

“Minor?!? Here's the GOP’s stance: If an immigrant attacks a police officer, they’re deported. If a white nationalist with a MAGA hat attacks a police officer, they get a presidential pardon,” one person said.

Another asked: “So... death, heart attacks, smashing someone’s head between two heavy doors, gassing police... those are minor incidents now?”

Someone else pointed out: “Police DIED!!!”

One person mocked: “Seditious conspiracy, assault, breaking and entering… minor stuff.”

