People have been left concerned after US president Donald Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East after himself.

In February, Donald Trump launched the US into a war with Iran (without prior Congressional authorisation). Now, seven months on, the war continues to wage with no clear resolution over how it will end.

A major sticking point has been over who controls the Strait of Hormuz – a vital shipping lane for oil, the flow of which has been disrupted due to the conflict, causing fuel prices to surge. Thanks to the conflict, Iran now has a new-found leverage with the Strait of Hormuz, and debate over its control continues to violently play out with attacks on tankers.

But, according to a recent Truth Social post from Trump, you wouldn’t know it, as he claimed “we have it under U.S.A. control” and suggested the Strait have a name change to “Trump Strait”.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!” he wrote.

Mehdi Hasan called for, “25th Amendment now”, insinuating it should be invoked because Trump has become too unwell to do his job.

One person wrote: “Just another normal day in the twilight zone with a decrepit old man in serious cognitive decline and untethered to reality, who imagines himself in control of the world.”



“The stupidity is never ending,” another argued.

“This is embarrassing for MAGA,” another argued.

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