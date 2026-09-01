Tucker Carlson calls for Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office

Tucker Carlson has hit out once again at Donald Trump, claiming he should be immediately removed from office.

Despite previously being a close ally of the president’s, Carlson has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump over recent times. The former Fox News host endorsed Trump for president ahead of the 2024 election.

However, this year Carlson has said he feels “tormented” after helping him become president . He has also previously criticised Trump over the Iran War, saying the president is “not good at this” and “not a dealmaker” .

Now, Carlson has spoken about Trump and claimed that if he is considering using nuclear weapons first he should be removed from office.

Trump has not said publicly that he is considering using nuclear weapons.





Speaking on his podcast, Carlson said: “The second any president actively considers the first use of nuclear weapons, that person should be removed from office immediately, because that’s got to be the red line, destroying all of humanity with a nuclear strike.”

Carlson was speaking to Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, who resigned this year in opposition to Trump’s war with Iran.

Carlson said: “Why isn’t there an attempt to remove him from office, like, immediately? Anyone who would even tolerate that kind of talk from any of his subordinates or employees is by definition unfit.”

Carlson previously reiterated his criticism of Trump over the Iran War, calling it the “most disastrous decision any American president has made” in 60 years.

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