DWTS cast 2026: Every celebrity competing from Julia Stiles to Jenna Dewan

It's that time of year again, Dancing with the Stars is returning to our screens.

A whole new season means a whole new celebrity line-up, and for season 35 there is a wide range of actors, comedians, sports and reality stars that are all preparing to take to the dance floor.

The new series also sees the return of Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, and of course the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Here is everything you need to know about season 35 of Dancing with the Stars:

Which celebrities are in this year's line up?

(L-R) Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr. and Julia Stiles Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images, and Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Here is the full list of the last celebrities to be joining the line up of Dancing with the Stars season 35:

Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan (Step Up) paired with Val Chmerkovskiy

Actress Julia Stiles (Save the Last Dance ) paired with Ezra Sosa

Actor and dancer Harry Shum Jr., (Glee, Grey's Anatomy) paired with Jenna Johnson

Actress and singer Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ) with Jan Ravnik

Reality star Tyler Cameron (Bachelor Nation) paired with Sharna Burgess.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis -aired with Alan Bersten

Musician Taylor Hanson from the band Hanson paired with Britt Stewart

Musician Taylor Hanson from the band Hanson paired with Britt Stewart Comedian and podcaster Connor Wood with partner Rylee Arnold.

Reality star Conner Leavitt (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ ) is paired with Dancing with the Star: The Next Pro winner Adele Zaikman

Reality star Sarah Jane Nader paired with Hailey Bills.

Paralympian gold medalist in track and field Ezra Frech with Daniella Karagach

Olympian gold medalist figure skater Amber Glenn with partner Pasha Pashkov.

Who else was previously announced?

(L-R) Maura Higgins, Guillermo Rodriguez, and Ciara Miller Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME, Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images, and Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ahead of the full cast announcement, four contestants were already revealed and these included:

Reality star Ciara Miller (Summer House ) paired with Brandon Armstrong,

Reality star Maura Higgins (Love Island UK and The Traitors) paired with Mark Ballas,

Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) paired up with Witney Carson,

Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson is paired with Emma Slater.

Fun facts about new season

Conner Leavitt is the husband of Whitney Leavitt, who competed last year, and Sarah Jane Nader, the sister of model Brooks Nader who took part in season 33 - it's a family affair!

Dance pro Witney Carson won last year with Robert Irwin and she's back again this year - and this time she's in her second trimester with her third baby on the way, it means she's the first of the show’s pros to compete so far along in her pregnancy.

When does the new season begin?

There isn't too long to wait as Dancing with the Stars is back on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, with a two-night premiere.

You can watch the show on ABC and Disney+ with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.