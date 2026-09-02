Blacksmithing returns to Gretna Green for first time in 150 years

Blacksmithing returned to Gretna Green for the first time in more than 150 years, with the opening of a new forge.

The trade has been restored in the Dumfries and Galloway town, and the new forge will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the craft for themselves, with demonstrations and practical experiences.

The resident blacksmith officially opened the forge with a ceremonial demonstration attended by press and a few members of the public who got to witness him carry out his trade.

Michelle Henry, head of the Famous Blacksmith Experience, Attractions and Events, said: “It’s a full circle moment in history for us. We’ve reinstated our working blacksmith forge and there hasn’t been a working blacksmith here for 150 years.

“In 1754 the law changed in England where you couldn’t get married unless you were 21 or over or had the consent of your parents.

“The law stayed the same in Scotland, where you could still get married at 16. So couples from England would run away across the border and Gretna Green was the first village they’d happen across and the tradesmen was able to perform a live ceremony – it was a very fast ceremony.”

Blacksmithing experiences and demonstrations will be available (Mathias Newberry/PA)

The blacksmith would ask the couples if they were of age to marry, and if they agreed to marry one another.

They would then strike the anvil with their hammer, marking them husband and wife.

Couples can partake in projects at the forge that mimic what it would have been like to be married in such ceremonies, where they can work together to create a personalised entwined-hearts keepsake, a handcrafted symbol of your connection to take home and treasure.

They may also take part in a traditional Scottish handfasting experience, celebrating love, unity and commitment.

Ms Henry added: “We’re so lucky here. All our wedding couples come for that emotional connection, so it’s really nice to bring back the tradition of blacksmithing.

“And for me it’s the weddings and our visitors are the heart of Gretna Green, and bringing this trade back is definitely the soul coming back to it.”

The experience is not just for couples, as individuals can watch qualified blacksmiths at work and press their own souvenir coins to take home.

More advanced courses include the smithy experience, which gives people the chance to make their own pokers.

For the first time in 150 years a blacksmith has returned to Gretna Green, that's me, I've been away for a while Joe Shevelan, blacksmith

“For the first time in 150 years a blacksmith has returned to Gretna Green, that’s me, I’ve been away for a while,” joked resident blacksmith Joe Shevelan.

The tradesman says he believes there are only around 1,800 blacksmiths working across the UK.

He added: “It seems like a lot when you say it, but they’re spread out doing lots of different jobs.

“There’s artist blacksmiths, traditional metalworkers, and lots of specialist parts of the craft that people focus on.

“So there’s a varied and large community of blacksmiths who gather together every now and again to hit metal, but the rest of the time we’re usually locked away in sheds.”

Commenting on the new experience, Mr Shevelan hopes it will be a hit with visitors to the village.

“We’re hoping it’ll be really busy,” he said. “Even while doing our test experiences, this room has been absolutely packed.”