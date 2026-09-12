Trump tweet from 2012 resurfaces after his latest $5,000 'dividend' pledge

Donald Trump has said he will give $5,000 dollars to each adult US citizen if Republicans perform well in the midterms - but a resurfaced tweet of his has only highlighted his hypocrisy.

This move ahead of the November midterms comes as the US president has “historically bad” approval ratings amid the ongoing war in Iran which has had a human cost to the war with 18 US service members killed as well as the economic impact where Americans have seen record-high gas prices over Labor Day weekend.

At the 2026 Republican midterm convention, Trump claimed the Republicans will win the House of Representatives and the Senate, “because of our tremendous economic success."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. U.S. President Donald Trump is headlining the Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention as he aims to highlight his administration’s achievements and rally support for GOP candidates just two months before the upcoming elections being held on November 3. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

“But, because of our tremendous strength and success, economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000."

Since announcing his controversial $5,000 pledge, many have criticised it calling it a desperate attempt to “bribe” people for their vote.

Now amid all this, an old tweet of Trump's from 2012 has resurfaced where he urged people, "Don't let Obama buy the election by handing out unlimited free money to states."

Hmm... interesting.

Social media users were quick to react to the 14-year-old post, noting how poorly it has aged given Trump's latest actions.





"Checking in on this," said journalist Brian Tyler Cohen.





Larry the Cat, noted "Handing out free money to win elections is wrong."





"Don’t let Trump buy the election by handing out unlimited free money to states," a fourth person commented.









Ray Reed, Representative of Missouri’s 83rd House District, noted, "There’s always a tweet."









Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.