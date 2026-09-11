PS6 LIVE: PlayStation 6 release date and price latest from Sony

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has given an official update on release and pricing plans for the company's next generation of hardware, expected to be the PS6.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest the PS6 will have an accompanying handheld device, upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog for all the latest PlayStation 6 news, including release date rumours, price predictions, hardware developments, specs, handheld console speculation, Sony announcements and key details about the next-generation console as they happen.

ICYMI: PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

Marvel's Wolverine review Marvel's Wolverine releases 15 September on PS5 Insomniac Games, PlayStation Studios There's been a lot of negativity online about Marvel's Wolverine following the promotional posts from PlayStation, showing glimpses of gameplay and what to expect. There have been concerns about the game being too linear, Wolverine himself not being traditional enough, animation choices and character designs. Let me cut to the chase, and through all of that, to say you don't need to worry about the online discourse. After all, Insomniac games is responsible for the spectacular Marvel's Spider-Man series, which features some of the very best superhero games ever made. Yes, Marvel's Wolverine is something quite different from other Insomniac games, with a brand new superhero who has a much more gnarly and mature focus, plus a linear level design instead of open world. And while it's not perfect, Marvel's Wolverine is a great game in so many different ways. I've spent around 18 hours playing the game from start to finish while checking out the side content too on a PS5 Pro - read the full review on The Independent here.

Hideo Kojima's Physint moves from PlayStation to XBOX Physint, Hideo Kojima's upcoming action-espionage game which is understood to be a spiritual successor to the Metal Gear Solid series, has moved from XBOX to PlayStation after Kojima said PlayStation pulled away from the project. Kojima, as well as XBOX's and PlayStation's official accounts, all posted updates on social media about the announcement. Kojima said: "As confirmed earlier through our official channels, in mid-June of this year, we unexpectedly received notice from PlayStation Studios that they would cancel the Physint project. "Determined to keep the project alive, we have spent the last three months searching tirelessly for a new partner. "In the course of seeking advice and pursuing negotiations with people across many fields, we found in XBOX a partner with whom we share a common vision for the future and we have decided to team up with them once again. "Please rest assured that development of Physint, our genre-defining action-espionage title, is ongoing and will continue moving forward." In a release on XBOX Wire, XBOX CEO Asha Sharma said: "Creators have choices about where and how they bring their ideas to life. "We're honored that Kojima-san has chosen XBOX to work with Kojima Productions on Physint. His ambition to challenge conventions reflects the kind of creativity we want to support at XBOX." PlayStation also addressed what happened too. A social media post said: "After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to step away from collaborating with Kojima Productions on its project Physint. We continue to have great admiration for Hideo Kojima's vision for the game. "Our relationship remains strong after three decades of industry-leading, genre-defining creative cooperation and we look forward to continued close collaboration with Hideo Kojima and his award-winning independent studio in the future." Interesting to note, Kojima claims PlayStation stepped away in mid-June. At the start of July, when Sony announced PlayStation would stop the production of physical discs for games releasing from January 2028 onwards, even though discs will be continued to manufactured after that date for games that release before then, Kojima seemed to take a bit of a swipe at this decision on social media...

ICYMI: PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

Former PlayStation boss warns of PS6 home and handheld consoles 'tradeoff' Shawn Layden, former president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, has warned there could end up being a "tradeoff' if rumours about the PS6 console having an accompanying handheld device turn out to be true. Speaking with Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly, he said: "The company really struggles to sell two different pieces of hardware at the same time. "'What about PlayStation Portable? That was a real success.' Yes and while we were doing that, I was struggling selling PS3. "It's not just development resources, it's also marketing resources. You almost have to set up two different companies to do it, where neither one is worried about what the other one is doing, they're just trying to be successful in their own right. "When you have one company managing both, inevitably there's stealing from Peter to pay Paul for something else, and 'well, we'll move that marketing program over to this other game which is going to be more successful than that game was'. "All the tradeoffs just sort of... You lose your focus on what you're really trying to get done here."

Huge PS5 update details 'revealed' There are claims Sony will soon roll out PS5 system update 14.0 which will include some huge changes for PS5 and PS5 Pro console players. According to TCMFGamesOFFICIAL, the update has been in beta testing for a couple of weeks and the biggest change for PS5 Pro players is that PSSR 2.0, Sony's AI upscaling technology, will be automatically enabled. Other tweaks include the console no longer being able to enter Rest Mode if Bluetooth is switched off, while HDMI Link will also be disabled. There will undoubtedly be performance and stability improvements too. The update is expected to roll out publicly later this month but this has not been officially confirmed.

ICYMI: PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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