Mike Johnson isn’t stressed about how the midterms will go for the Republicans because of “intercessory prayers” taking place on the grounds of the Capitol.

The Speaker of the House could very well be in the minority of Republicans who are unbothered by November’s midterm elections, which will determine whether the Republican party maintains control of Congress.

They approach as US president Trump’s current approval rating drops below 40 per cent, according to Forbes , as the ongoing conflict in Iran which remains widely unpopular as US service members are being killed and the cost of living is surging due to an increase in the price of fuel and other commodities.

“The American people can trust House Republicans, the Republican party to run this government,” Johnson said. “We’re going to win the midterms. I’m very bullish about the outcome and we talk about it all the time but with each passing day, I’m more confident.”

He continued: “This is a God thing, it really is. We have intercessory prayers who are on the ground at the Capitol praying each of these things through.”

Democrat Congressman Ted Lieu responded to Johnson’s remarks, writing: “I just talked to God and God says Democrats will flip the House. God really doesn’t like the largest Medicaid cuts in American history, and can’t wait for the world to see all of the Epstein files.”

One pastor asked: “Is it a ‘God thing’ to kick millions of people off of food assistance and healthcare? Is it a ‘God thing’ to mistreat immigrants and terrorize them? Is it a ‘God thing’ to prevent the release of the Epstein files? Is it a ‘God thing’ to keep people in power who do those things?”

Another wrote: “It’s pretty telling that his strategy relies on ‘intercessory prayers’ rather than persuading voters.”

Someone else mocked: “Yes, yes, prayer is a much more effective political strategy than, say, stopping the war that has made your party radioactive ....”

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