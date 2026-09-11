The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered - Everything that's new

One of the biggest surprises of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 came from CD Projekt Red as the studio announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered.

It was already confirmed a first look at Songs of the Past, new upcoming DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, would be shared but a remaster of the game was completely unexpected.

If players already have the base game, then the remastered version will be available as a downloadable update at no extra cost from 29 September.

The remastered update also includes the two older expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, at no extra cost too, with CD Projekt Red sharing a lot of free content ahead of Songs of the Past releasing in 2027.

A whole host of new features, changes and tweaks were confirmed in a quickfire trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt so here's everything that's been confirmed by CD Projekt Red.

Everything new coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered:

Upgraded visuals

Enhanced combat

Improved traversal and movement

New Witcher Signs FX

Revamped mount handling

Enhanced monster behaviours

Skill tree revamp

Transmogrification

Expanded photo mode

New finishers

Cross-platform mod support

Immersive mediation

Refined animations

New quest tracking

UI improvements

Looting rework

Refreshed motion blur

New accessibility features

Upgraded textures

Foliage shading rework

Tutorial modernisation

HDR improvements

GTAO

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered releases on 29 September / CD Projekt Red

Improved menu navigation

Ray-tracing improvements

Global lighting rework

New shading model

Subsurface Scattering

New tone mapper

PS5 Pro enhancement support

XBOX Play anywhere support

Nintendo Switch 2 version and exclusive features

Nvidia DLSS 4.5

AMD FSR 4

Intel XESS 2.0

Path-tracing on PC

Ray reconstruction on PC

Raytraced hair

Native DX12

Rendering parellelisation

Includes Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs

Free upgrade for all The Witcher 3 owners

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