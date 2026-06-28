Trump mocked as he - yet again - pushes false 2020 election claim

US president Donald Trump is once again amplifying the false, disproven and unsubstantiated claim that he actually won the 2020 presidential election, as he took to Truth Social on Saturday to share an image of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former US president Joe Biden and 2024 Democrat rival Kamala Harris sporting caps saying they “lost to Trump”.

It comes just days after Biden – who, just to reiterate, won against Trump in 2020 – branded Trump a “loser” during a speech at a gala held by the Maryland Democratic Party.

He said: “It’s not just his vanity projects - tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool. Woah, what a loser!

“The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration.

“It’s the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption.”

And now, after Trump tried to claim it was Biden who was the loser, X/Twitter users have ridiculed the convicted felon while reminding him of the facts:

“Still can’t get over losing to Biden,” wrote Republicans Against Trump:

And another account responded: “Biden beat you. You want to know how I know? You are still crying about it 6 years later”:

Saturday’s Truth Social spree also saw Trump take aim at Obama, as he shared a photo of himself aged 20 in military academy uniform alongside a photo of Obama at 18 wearing a hat and smoking a cigarette.

Weird.

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