Trump criticised after posting another ‘AI slop’ image of himself: ‘Enough already’

Donald Trump has been criticised after reposting another ‘AI-generated slop’ image of himself, comparing himself to the Titan from Greek mythology, Atlas.

The president posted what appears to be an AI-generated depiction of himself holding the world on his shoulders without comment or context.

It's hard to work out what he’s trying to say with the post, but some have suggested he sees himself as being burdened with supporting the entire world himself.

Social media users criticised the ‘slop post’ which has been ‘brought to life’ in video form by his supporters online.

"Enough already," one wrote.

















Trump is, of course, no stranger to this sort of thing. In fact, Trump recently faced a backlash after posting a series of 'AI slop' posts showing himself walking next to an alien and appearing to depict missile strikes.

Trump also previously caused controversy with his AI-generated image of him as the next Pope and with an image of him wielding a lightsaber to mark Star Wars Day .

It comes as Trump recently said “you have to respect the president” in a speech – and it went down about as well as you might expect .

Elsewhere, America gears up to celebrate its 250th birthday next week, US president Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair continues to be mocked online over its small turnout. And when Fox News suggested there were actually “thousands” in attendance, they ended up caught up in the ridicule.

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