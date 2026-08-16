‘We are going to win’: Trump sparks alarm with fresh ‘2028’ Truth Social post

We’ve lost count of the number of times US president Donald Trump has flirted with the idea of being president in 2028 – despite this being unconstitutional due to a two-term limit – but the 80-year-old has once again entertained the notion that he’ll still be in the White House in two years’ time in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

In a black and white photo, the convicted felon is seen sporting a ‘Trump 2028’ cap, with text in the bottom left reading: “We are going to win.”

The Republican made headlines in April last year with the red caps, which were sold on his official store with the product description telling customers they can “rewrite the rules” with the hat.

Just days ago, Trump was asked about his wearing of a Trump 2028 hat after an event and whether he was serious about pursuing a third term.

He replied: “I’d love to run, but the law’s very strong. I get asked by everyone … everybody wants me to do it, but the law’s very strong.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s latest hint towards a 2028 run has caused concern among other social media users:

Independent reporter Ryan Rozbiani wrote: “America needs to brace for chaos in 2028’s elections. NOT GOOD”:

“I don’t think he’s planning on leaving,” said one X/Twitter user:

And political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz tweeted: “Trump is not joking about a third term. That’s authoritarianism. Plain and simple. And it should scare the s*** out of every single one of us”:

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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