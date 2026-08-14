Trump claims 'everybody wants’ him to run for third term – but people disagree

For months now, US president Donald Trump has been hinting towards the idea of running for a third presidential term and he seems to be under the impression people actually want that.

Despite the fact that it would be unconstitutional, it hasn’t stopped Trump from flirting with the prospect of running for president again in 2028. On several occasions he’s been seen either wearing or displaying caps that read “ Trump 2028 ”, posting AI slop images where he is seen wearing “Trump 2028” merchandise and has openly discussed how he would “ love to be the next guy in office ”.

Trump has now made the bold and entirely unfounded suggestion that “everybody” wants him to run again (while mercifully appearing to show some understanding that it would be illegal).

Asked by a reporter about his donning of a Trump 2028 hat after an event, and whether he was serious about it, Trump said: “I’d love to run, but the law’s very strong. I get asked by everyone … everybody wants me to do it, but the law’s very strong.”

His remarks come as his approval rating has reportedly sunk to a new low in the latest polls.

“Define everybody?” someone asked.

Another person claimed: “Literally nobody f***ing wants this.”





Someone else wrote: “I didn't even want him the first time around. He is everything we feared and worse!”

“Delusional Don,” someone labelled him.

Someone else suggested: “‘Everybody’ always means ‘me’.”

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