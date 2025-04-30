The Trump administration’s response to Amazon’s now-cancelled plans to display costs associated with Donald Trump’s tariffs on its website has sparked a backlash online.

Just hours after it was reported that Amazon would show customers the amount of money Trump’s tariff policy would add to the price of some of its products, the White House lashed out.

Amazon has now confirmed that the policy was “not going to happen” – but not before White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the plans as “a hostile and political act”.

Trump also reportedly had an angry phone call with Bezos, before the company released a statement with a spokesperson for Amazon, Tim Doyle, saying: “The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products. This was never approved and is not going to happen.”

Speaking to reporters later, Trump said that Bezos “was very nice” and “solved the problem very quickly”.

However, the whole incident has sparked a wave of criticism on social media.

Bone Fide Wealth founder Douglas A. Boneparth pointed out the ridiculousness of the situation.

Commentator Alex Cole added: "Trump just admitted showing tariff prices on Amazon was a problem. MAGAs you have to be dumb not to see through this bulls****, man. I refuse to believe all of you are really that stupid."

Others chimed in with their thoughts on the latest update in the chaotic tariffs narrative that we've seen play out this year.



















