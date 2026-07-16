As if the ongoing controversies surrounding the Iran war and the Reflecting Pool weren’t enough for US president Donald Trump at the moment, the 80-year-old has reignited criticism of his desire to have Canada and Greenland become part of the United States.

On his own Truth Social platform on Tuesday, the convicted felon shared an edited image of himself presenting a map to European leaders, showing the US flag emblazoned over Canada, Greenland and Venezuela.

Those in the room in the edited photo include Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, outgoing UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump’s return to this particular talking point has sparked fresh condemnation online.

Unsurprisingly, an account named Canada Hates Trump issued an expletive-laden response in which they wrote: “Canada will never be your 51st state. You can’t even unite your own f***ing country, yet somehow you think you’re going to annex ours with a poster board?”:

“Totally normal,” Republicans Against Trump tweeted sarcastically:

Teacher Ashley Duffany commented: “What the actual hellyyyyyy”:

And motivational speaker Guy Felicella said: “As a Canadian, don’t ask me why so many of us can’t stand Donald Trump. Just look at this”:

The latest intervention from Trump comes just weeks after a poll conducted by Public First found that 52 per cent of Canadians said they were very proud of their nationality – compared to just 34 per cent in 2024.

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