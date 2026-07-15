Trump compliments another politician for being 'young and handsome’

US president Donald Trump has complimented a number of men on their looks during his second term – compliments which always raise eyebrows among social media users and the Republican’s critics.

Back in May 2025, he called Ahmed al-Sharaa, the president of Syria, a “young attractive guy” while talking to reporters on board Air Force One.

March, he gushed over the muscles of agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In April, he told a UFC fighter he was “beautiful” and “too good looking” to fight.

In May, he complimented the muscles of US Coast Guard Academy cadets.

And last month, he continued his ‘bromance’ with New York mayor Zohran Mamdani by calling the democratic socialist a “charming guy” and “a good-looking guy”.

But now, while welcoming Ali al-Zaidi, the prime minister of Iraq, to the Oval Office on Tuesday, he said of the politician: “He’s young, and he’s handsome, which I don’t like. I’m not happy about it.”

Republicans Against Trump shared the clip and branded the president “a national embarrassment on a daily basis”:

“He continues to make bizarre comments about men’s attractiveness,” noted one account:





Another responded: “Why this old clown is so obsessed with other men’s physical appearances?”:

It wasn’t just Trump’s compliments which caught people’s attention during his meeting with al-Zaidi, as some noticed the addition of new gold seals to the Oval Office fireplace – the latest update to the White House aesthetic.

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