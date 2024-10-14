Donald Trump instantly transformed himself into a parody of a creepy old man when he encountered a female supporter at his latest presidential rally.

The Republican candidate, 78, was addressing fans at the event in Arizona on Sunday, when he began boasting of the size of the crowds he attracts.

“It’s because we love you!” a woman’s voice shouted from the throng, prompting the MAGA-commander-in-chief to pause and repeat her plaudit.

Scouring the sea of faces for the source of the compliment, Trump boomed: “Where is that woman? Stand up!”

Then, resting his eyes on her, he remarked, apparently awestruck: “Look at her. Wow! I would say… that’s beautiful.”

Then, calling over to a man standing beside her, the former POTUS continued: “Is she your wife? You know what? I would say she’s a beautiful woman but if I did say that, my political career – you’re not allowed to say that. So I’m not allowed to call you a beautiful woman.”

Then, mock-whispering behind his hand he added: “But she is.”

He then delighted the audience by playing the right-wing’s favourite “PC gone mad” card, lamenting: “It’s crazy what’s gone on. You have to be politically correct nowadays.”

Trump refrained from commenting on the looks of Arizona US Senate candidate Kari Lake as she joined him on stage at the rally (Getty Images)

Predictably, it’s not the first time Trump has ranted against a so-called “woke” or "PC" agenda during this campaign.

Back in August, the former Apprentice star, claimed that Kamala Harris was picked to replace Joe Biden as the Democrats’ 2024 presidential pick for “politically correct” reasons.

Addressing reporters from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the 78-year-old rambled: “Kamala is not as smart [as Joe Biden] is and I don’t think he’s very smart either. I’m not a big fan of his brain.”

He then suggested that Harris was chosen to succeed the incumbent “because of being politically correct” – in an apparent reference to her race and gender.

And yet, despite claiming that modern liberal society now forbids men from calling women beautiful, Trump has lavished the compliment not just on fans (and his own daughter), but on his rival herself.

Speaking to Elon Musk via a controversial X broadcast, also back in August, Trump discussed a recently published image of Harris on the cover of TIME magazine.

Trump said Harris looked like his wife on her August TIME magazine cover (TIME Magazine)

Assessing the striking picture, he said: “She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live.”

Then, likening her to his own wife, he added: “She looked very much like our great first lady, Melania.

“She didn’t look like Kamala but of course, she’s a beautiful woman, so we’ll leave it at that.”

And yet, it seems Trump just can’t “leave it at that,” and he’ll never be able to hold his tongue when it comes to members of the opposite sex.

Yet, his political career remains far from over. For now, at least...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings