Donald Trump has been condemned after pivoting from honouring US service members to bragging about gold drapes and his ballroom.

On Saturday (28 February), Donald Trump plunged the US into a war with Iran, in conjunction with Israel. In a matter of days since the outbreak of the conflict, at least six American service members are now confirmed to have been killed.

Despite having launched America into a war, you wouldn’t necessarily know it based on Trump’s jarring behaviour during a medal of honour service at The White House .

In the East Room, Trump gave an update on the situation in Iran, then very quickly pivoted to talking about the ballroom he is infamously having constructed.

It was a shift in tone that left a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths, and plenty spoke up about it on social media as the moment was shared.

“Bragging about his ‘beautiful ballroom’ while he’s supposed to be explaining the somber decision to go to war.

“It’s one of the most politically tone deaf things I've ever seen from a POTUS, including this one…”





Another angry viewer wrote: “We are at war and people are being killed. And this motherf***er won’t shut the f*** up about his f***ing ballroom.”





California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote: “Four service members died today and Donald Trump spent more time talking about his ballroom than he did about the loss of those lives. Review the tape.”

Someone else wrote: “Literally world war three is about to happen and he’s talking about a ballroom and drapes! Like WTF WORLD AM I LIVING IN! This guy’s a maniac!”

“This makes me embarrassed to be an American,” wrote another.

Another called it, “Unhinged”.

