GTA 6 LIVE: Pre-order and price reveals 'imminent'

GTA 6 title IDs have been found in the back-end of the PlayStation database, according to PlayStation Game Size on X / Twitter. This usually happens just before pre-orders open for a game. Responding to a question in the comments about the potential timeline for this, PlayStation Game Size said: "To be honest, it completely depends on the publisher and it's not something I know for sure. "But I don't think there's going to be a long wait."

Pre-order and price 'imminent' reaction from GTA6 GTA 6 fans have been reacting to claims that pre-orders and price news could be 'imminent' after GTA 6 title IDs were spotted in the back-end of the PlayStation database. gabrielripa posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "It's happening!!! This is huge news and this account is 100 per cent reliable when it comes to PSN info." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Reasonable-Battle-26 said: "The second I start seeing GTA 6 posters on game stores as well, it's gonna hit me harder than brick because it basically reminded me of the time GTA 5 was about to release and they had posters of Trevor, Franklin and Micheal all over GameStop and EBgames stores when I was 12-years-old. Goddam the nostalgia 😤🙌🏼 good luck to the future generation tho of this game, they gonna feel the promos coming everywhere." RandomGuyOnDaNet90 said: "People worrying about physical copies spoiling the game, they should be worrying about trophy leaks spoiling it." dollarn9ne said: "Ready for physical copy with a map."

GTA 6 pre-order and price 'imminent' GTA 6 title IDs have been found in the back-end of the PlayStation database, according to PlayStation Game Size on X / Twitter.

This usually happens just before pre-orders open for a game. Responding to a question in the comments about the potential timeline for this, PlayStation Game Size said: "To be honest, it completely depends on the publisher and it's not something I know for sure. "But I don't think there's going to be a long wait."

'Very good news' @videotechuk_ has posted on X / Twitter it would be "very good news if Rockstar plans to support the Pro with PSSR 2.0". He added: "It's competing well with FSR 4.0, clarity wise with GTA 6 in trailer 2 was quite rough - PSSR will help boost this big time while the base PS5 will probably look a lot blurrier."

GTA 6 will look 'insane on PS5 Pro' There are claims online that GTA 6 will look "insane on PS5 Pro". That's because Sony has confirmed an upgraded PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaler is being rolled out to consoles across the coming weeks. PSSR is an AI library that analyses game images pixel by pixel as it upscales them and it's been used to boost the resolution of more than 50 titles on PS5 Pro so far. Resident Evil Requiem, which launched on Friday (27 February), is the first game to showcase the PSSR upgrade and gamers online have been stunned by the improvements they've seen.

It remains to be seen if GTA 6 will take advantage of this when it releases on 19 November but with previous claims Sony has secured the exclusive marketing rights to the game, there is anticipation that it will and PS5 Pro will be the best console to experience the game on at launch.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about GTA Online. A social media post said: "Race amphibiously through forts and Torii gates in this week'ss special Community Race Series - celebrating creations from the Japanese GTA Online community with 3x GTA$ and RP."

GTA 6 release date update from 'leaker' Someone understood to be a gaming leaker has shared an update on GTA 6's release date that's extremely encouraging. X / Twitter user @millieamand, who says in their bio they "work proudly within the entertainment and sport industry", posted: "Sony and Microsoft have been formally notified by Take-Two Interactive that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for release within the current fiscal year. "At this stage, there are no planned delays and the launch 'window' is understood to be firm." This has not been officially confirmed. The last official update on GTA 6's release window came from Take-Two at the start of February with the company confirming the game currently remains on track to release on 19 November.

Marvel's Wolverine lead on GTA 6 Liam McIntyre, who's starring as Wolverine in Insomniac Games' upcoming Marvel's Wolverine, has posted about GTA 6 on X / Twitter. He said: "I'm going to play so much damn GTA it'll be troubling." Us too.

GTA 6 release date update from 'leaker' Someone understood to be a gaming leaker has shared an update on GTA 6's release date that's extremely encouraging. X / Twitter user @millieamand, who says in their bio they "work proudly within the entertainment and sport industry", posted: "Sony and Microsoft have been formally notified by Take-Two Interactive that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for release within the current fiscal year. "At this stage, there are no planned delays and the launch 'window' is understood to be firm." This has not been officially confirmed. The last official update on GTA 6's release window came from Take-Two at the start of February with the company confirming the game currently remains on track to release on 19 November.

