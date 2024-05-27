X-rated heckles and boos for Trump during Libertarian convention speech

Former US President and likely GOP nominee for the 2024 election, Donald Trump, was met with boos as he gave a speech at the Libertarian National Convention.

On Saturday night in Washington, Trump, the first former President to give a speech at the Libertarian National Convention, faced heckles and jeers as he attempted to appeal to his audience.

"The fact is we should not be fighting each other," Trump told the crowd. "If Joe Biden gets back in, there will be no more liberty for anyone in our country. Combine with us in a partnership - we're asking that of the libertarians. We must work together. Combine with us. You have to combine with us.”

But despite his pleas, the crowd were unimpressed, shouting "b******t!" and "f**k you!" amongst other insults.

While the Libertarian party typically gains three percent of the vote or less, its members could prove crucial in swing states in the November election.

Trump also joked about the four criminal indictments against him: "If I wasn't a libertarian before, I sure as hell am a libertarian now."

As the crowd continued to boo him, he again told them they should vote for him: "Only if you want to win. Only if you want to win. Maybe you don’t want to win. Maybe you don’t want to win. Only do that if you want to win. If you want to lose, don’t do that. Keep getting your three percent every four years.”

Still, this didn't deter the former President, who went on to claim that "most of" the Libertarian party want to, and would, vote for him.

He also claimed his record was libertarian and promised the crowd he would appoint Libertarians to a Taskforce to "rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who has been unjustly persecuted" by the Biden administration.

“As everyone knows, it will be my great honour to pardon the peaceful January 6 protesters or, as I often call them, the hostages. They’re hostages. There has never been a group of people treated so harshly or unfairly in our country’s history. This abuse will be rectified and it will be rectified very quickly," he said.

But no matter his attempt to appeal to the crowd, he was constantly met with boos throughout his speech.

One post on social media seemed to sum up the event perfectly.

