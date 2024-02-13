Joe Biden has joined TikTok - but there's one big problem

President Joe Biden has finally joined TikTok (or at least his presidential campaign has), despite security concerns over the platform that led the app to be banned on government devices.

In 2022, Biden signed legislation which prohibits the use of TikTok - owned by Chinese company ByteDance - on the devices of nearly 4 million federal government employees owned by its agencies due to concerns regarding the Chinese government’s ability to access user data.

On Sunday (February 11), the TikTok account @bidenhq was launched during the Super Bowl where the 81-year-old was quizzed with a number of rounds of 'This or That?' which now has more than 7.2m views.

Of course, he was asked whether he was backing the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers who were playing in the Super Bowl, to which Biden said it was "hard to decide".

"But if I didn't say I was for the [Philadelphia] Eagles, then I'd be sleeping alone, my wife's a Philly girl," he said.

He then shared how he prefers the game over the commercials and halftime show if he had to choose between them.

@bidenhq lol hey guys

Biden also addressed the Taylor Swift Super Bowl conspiracy theory where the singer's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was part of some kind of wider scheme to rig the sporting event in order to boost Biden to get re-elected when the presidential election takes place in November.

"I'd get in trouble if I told you," Biden quipped in response.

The caption for the video has a very Gen Z-style caption which simply reads "lol hey guys".

In the comments section, viewers have urged Biden to address what is going on in Rafah after the city in southern Gaza was hit by Israeli airstrikes overnight, and have been critical over his handling of the Israel-Gaza war.

No doubt Biden's appearance on TikTok is a way for his campaign to engage with younger voters as their turnout could impact the outcome of the election.

A recent Gallup poll found that Gen Z support has decreased during the president's time in office.

A total of 60 per cent of Generation Z adults approved of Biden in the first six months of his administration, however this has now drastically reduced to 39 per cent.

