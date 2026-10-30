After Trump’s latest blunder, people want reporters to do this one thing

US president Donald Trump suffered an embarrassing moment on Thursday, when a reporter asked the 80-year-old about his defense secretary Pete Hegseth firing Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia over allegations of leaking classified information.

Trump commented on the situation and said: “She’s got problems. She’s gonna have big problems.

“We’re very much looking for leakers, and she’s gonna have big problems – long-term problems.”

Except, as some X/Twitter users pointed out, Lt Gen Sylvia is actually a man:

“Is he that stupid,” asked Joe Gallina of Call to Activism:

But alongside the ridicule, some accounts suggested reporters should ask Trump a question based on fake information:

Podcaster and The Bulwark writer George Conway wrote: “I have always wished journalists could just start asking him questions about fake things just to see what nonsense comes out. Like: ‘Sir, do you you have a reaction to President Almondo of Marzipan's speech this morning attacking the Norwegian Nobel Committee for failing to award you this year’s Peace Prize?’”:

Game programmer Matthew Chapman agreed with Conway and said: “Journalists should start asking Trump questions about fake people and fake events and just see how he responds. ‘Sir, do you have any comments about the risk of Agrabah acquiring a nuclear weapon?’”

And journalist Mehdi Hasan commented: “I’m on record saying I'd pay good money to a White House reporter who asks when Donald Trump is heading to Wakanda to sign the Sokovia Accords”:





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