Trump’s White House condemned over ‘racist’ Halloween post

Ahead of Halloween taking place on Saturday, US president Donald Trump’s White House shared an image of a sombrero on a pumpkin to X/Twitter – with the post being branded “racist” by critics.

The tweet on Wednesday comes just over a year since Trump shared an AI video of House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero and with a large moustache on his face.

Vice president JD Vance dismissed accusations of racism by telling reporters: “I think it’s funny. The president is joking and we’re having a good time.”

When pressed on Jeffries’ comment that the meme was “racist”, Vance replied: “I honestly don’t even know what that means. Like, is he a Mexican American that is offended by a sombrero meme?”

Jeffries later clapped back: “Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out through a racist and fake AI video.

“When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face.”

And after the administration shared another sombrero-themed post this week, it was once again accused of posting something “racist”:

“I’m so f***ing tired of this entire racist f***ass administration,” wrote political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz:

Journalist David Leavitt replied: “No more like racists in the White House”:

And writer David C. Porter said: “it is kind of interesting that the united states government is racist in ways that are completely inscrutable to me now”:

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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