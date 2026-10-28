Just days away from the midterms, Donald Trump has admitted that he believed that gas prices would raise to even higher levels after beginning the war in Iran alongside Israel – and that he was “still willing to do it”.

Gas prices have risen dramatically in 2026 and the cost of living has become one of the most important issues for voters in the US – not that Trump, it seems, would know.

It comes as Trump recently failed when asked to name any of the top issues facing voters days away from the midterm elections – whether that be the Iran war , the cost of gas soaring , or ICE agents shooting people dead in the streets.

The national average for regular gasoline stands at $4.27 per gallon, up significantly from $3.05 per gallon recorded a year ago.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Corpus Christi in Texas, with Republicans looking to support Senate candidate Ken Paxton as he goes up against Democrat James Talarico.

"I knew that oil would go up. I actually thought it would go up two or three times higher and I was still willing to do it."

The comments have gone down about as well as you might among critics.

“The GOP’s closing message: “We knew our policies would drive up gas prices, and we’d do it again.”

“Gas is high because of me! Great closing argument!” one user wrote.

“So they do admit that gas prices are because of his war in Iran? Not because of Biden or democrats,” another added.





One more wrote: “How could the Trump message of "it's a small price to pay" to people having a hard time handling seven months of high gas prices get worse???”

Meanwhile, with the November midterm elections now just days away, US president Donald Trump has once again promised a financial reward for Americans – this time, a payment for reporting “voter fraud”.

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