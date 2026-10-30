GTA 6 LIVE: Latest gameplay, screenshots and news ahead of release

New GTA 6 gameplay, screenshots and details have been revealed about what players can expect in the most anticipated video game of all time.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases in less than three weeks on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

Rockstar Games recently released an official launch trailer, the third for GTA 6, with the studio's most recent announcement being Justice's score album is available to pre-order ahead of its release in December.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Miami Heat GTA takeover tickets go on sale GTA 6 is taking over Miami Heat for one night at the Kaseya Center on 18 November, when the team will become Vice City Heat. They take on Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA and tickets for the game have now gone on sale.

GTA 6 Justice score reveal Rockstar Games has shared more about the official GTA 6 score album by Justice. It releases on 11 December and features 30 tracks which total more than three hours in length. The new single 'Pusher' featuring Gesaffelstein is available to listen to now. The album is available to pre-order from select retailers and pre-save on streaming services.

GTA 6 trailer 1 passes 300m views on YouTube GTA 6 trailer 1, our first official look at the game, has reached more than 300m views on YouTube alone.

The trailer was leaked on social media hours before its official release and Rockstar decided to release it slightly earlier than planned on 4 December 2023. And now it has passed the 300m mark with GTA 6 just three weeks out from releasing.

New GTA 6 gameplay premiered in South Park Brand new GTA 6 gameplay has been shown - in the latest episode of South Park. Footage shows Jason and Lucia walking along Vice City Beach with Jason then throwing dog poo at a NPC. The NPC reacts to Jason before Jason picks up the dog poo and throws it at the NPC's head. This gameplay is official as Rockstar Games was credited with providing this clip in the credits.

More GTA 6 screenshots Even more GTA 6 screenshots have been shared online from EDGE magazine's exclusive which is available to read for free on GamesRadar+. A total of 12 new ones are showcased, offering a new look at some of the different locations and characters in GTA 6.

Huge new GTA 6 details revealed New GTA 6 details have been revealed in EDGE magazine's exclusive which is available to read for free on GamesRadar+. A 90 minute hands-off gameplay session was hosted by Aaron Garbut, who free roamed the open world. He showed the game has bus and train systems, weather affected by fog, wind and the season and the state of Leonida unlocks as a whole early on. Garbut also showed a new smell system, refuelling cars and a longer day / night cycle. The map is almost as big as GTA 4, GTA 5 and RDR2 combined, drivers whose cars are stolen can fight back and there's a four-level relationship with Lucia.

GTA 6 marketing in Miami-Dade County agreement confirmed Sticking with GTA 6 marketing for a moment, Miami-Dade County has confirmed terms have been agreed with Rockstar Games over official marketing of the game. A $3.9m marketing and advertising package has been agreed after some officials raised concerns about the content of the game. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said: "With millions of people around the world waiting for this release, we have an opportunity to make sure Miami-Dade benefits from that attention. "These agreements allow us to turn that excitement into additional revenue for our community." The County has allocated those funds toward development of the long-awaited public park at Dan Paul Plaza behind the Kaseya Center.

Among the planned installations are themed lighting at MIA (Miami International Airport) and PortMiami, promotional displays on pedestrian walkways connecting airport parking garages to the terminals and decorative wraps on selected traffic signal cabinets throughout the County. Rockstar Games has also secured advertising placements through two media companies that manage advertising space at MIA and the Department of Transportation and Public Works. Rockstar will cover the costs of installing, maintaining and removing the advertising under its agreement with the County. The proposed designs and installations remain subject to County approval and will follow all County content guidelines. Miami-Dade's agreements come as the cities of Miami and Miami Beach have also completed advertising arrangements tied to the game's release, including temporary promotional banners in Downtown Miami and advertising on beach concession equipment in Miami Beach. Conceptual renderings of some of the planned advertising installations at MIA, PortMiami and DTPW are available here.

GTA 6 Times Square takeover See on Instagram A GTA 6 and Vice City takeover has been spotted on the iconic Times Square billboards. Alex Pesic, who posts as @borntoseephoto on Instagram, captured a short video of what Times Square looks like with GTA 6 marketing in full effect.

Vice City sign spotted in Miami Rockstar Games has recreated the VICE CITY sign from GTA 6 in Miami

by u/peqc in GTA6 A Redditor has spotted a Vice City sign has been installed in Miami. The sign, which looks just like the one in the marketing materials without being lit up, was posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Fans can't believe we're in the "endgame" ahead of GTA 6's release.

New GTA 6 track 'revealed' It seems as though a new track from GTA 6 will be releasing in the UK and the US soon and it's already available in New Zealand. It's from Justice's score album and the track is called 'Pusher' featuring Gesaffelstein. It's understood to be available at midnight local time and the track is more than seven minutes in length.

GTA 6 file size 'revealed' A renowned datamining account appears to have revealed the download size for GTA 6 - and gamers are going to have to be clearing out a lot of space from their consoles to be able to play it. X / Twitter account @PlaystationSize claims the download size for GTA 6 is a whopping 210GB. Insider Gaming reports it has corroborated this claim. However this has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and remains speculation until anything official is announced.

New GTA 6 screenshots posted Brand new GTA 6 screenshots from EDGE's upcoming cover feature of GTA 6 have been posted across social media. EDGE posted a teaser of what to expect which included some of the new screenshots that will feature and some of these have since been upscaled and posted online.

They appear to show some of the different locations and characters in GTA 6, including Jason pulling a Max Payne style pose. That issue of EDGE goes on sale on 29 October and the full feature from that will also be released online for free on GamesRadar+.

GTA 6 Jason and Lucia actor speculation swells Speculation about who is playing Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 is swelling following two viral social media posts. Manni L Perez has long been rumoured to play Lucia and those rumours were fuelled during a recent livestream on Instagram. She spent 12 minutes speaking about her life growing up, what her life is like now and said she was a "regular person", dodging constant questions about GTA 6. While she didn't say anything specifically about the upcoming game, there's a look she gave which went viral. During a section of the stream, Perez said: "I feel I might get on here because a lot of people are asking questions, a lot of people want to get to know me and that's just a little bit about me..." She then gave a side eye to the camera and grinned as she paused for a few seconds, said "but yeah", played with her hair and looked down. With Jason, it's long been rumoured Dylan Rourke is playing him - however a new video has emerged which has swelled speculation it could actually be Rob Brinkmann. A video has gone viral of Brinkmann talking and there have been claims online his voice sounds remarkably similar to that of Jason. Both Jason and Lucia's actors in GTA 6 have not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Speculated Jason actor twist There's been a twist in speculation of who is playing Jason in GTA 6. For ages, there has been heavy speculation that it's Dylan Rourke - however a new video has emerged which has swelled speculation it could actually be Rob Brinkmann. A video has gone viral of Brinkmann talking and there have been claims online his voice sounds remarkably similar to that of Jason. Jason's actor in GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

Rumoured Lucia actor in GTA 6 goes viral for livestream moment Manni L Perez, the actor rumoured to be playing Lucia in GTA 6, has gone viral for a moment that happened during a livestream she hosted on Instagram. Perez spent around 12 minutes speaking about her life growing up, what her life is like now and said she was a "regular person". Comments were flooded with questions and comments about the heavy speculation of her playing Lucia in GTA 6. While she managed to dodge all of these questions and didn't say anything about it specifically, there's a look she gave during the stream which has gone viral. During a section of the stream, Perez said: "I feel I might get on here because a lot of people are asking questions, a lot of people want to get to know me and that's just a little bit about me..." She then gave a side eye to the camera and grinned as she paused for a few seconds, said "but yeah", played with her hair and looked down. This has fuelled speculation Perez could be playing Lucia as people online are claiming she offered a bit of a hint here, really wanting to share more but can't at this stage, especially following reports Rockstar reminded its actors they were under NDAs after Stephen Root revealed he's voicing Brian Heder. Again, Manni L Perez playing Lucia in GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed.

Rockstar Games releases official GTA 6 launch trailer Rockstar Games has shared a 90 second launch trailer for GTA 6 with the game releasing on 19 November in just five weeks' time. It shows brand new cinematics, gameplay and artwork and is soundtracked by a brand new track called 'Flower In a Hurricane' "from original score composers Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard". At the time of writing, it has more than 66m views on YouTube alone. The trailer starts by showing Jason working at Brian's Marina in The Keys, finishing off a boat when he gets a phone call from Lucia. Jason left the army but not on the best of terms, reveals a voiceover, saying they "don't give loans or anything to people like me". The scene of Vice City and Leonida is then set with a wide shot of the city at night, a gang in a car and an incredibly detailed lizard avoiding being hit by a vehicle. Jason and Lucia are then seen with attention turning to Jason in a number of different situations, such as wading through knee-high waters with a rifle and night vision goggles, putting on knuckle dusters, in a helicopter and about to brutally murder someone by throwing them through the propellors of an airboat. Lucia can then be seen robbing a bank and there are intermittent scenes of Jason and Lucia getting intimate in the shower together - with Lucia's ankle tag going off. Lucia is also seen jumping onto a moving plane. There are cop chases, workouts, explosions, a man coming face-to-face with a snake and a helicopter carrying a load that crashes through a skyscraper. Different combat situations are shown with different weapons and it finishes with Jason and Lucia jumping multiple storeys down into a swimming pool. The caption for the trailer said: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive." The footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 console.

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