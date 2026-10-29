Donald Trump was interrupted by not one, not two, but three protestors within minutes of speaking at an Ohio rally.

As the consequential November midterm elections rapidly approach, Republicans have been hitting the campaign trail hard, with US president Trump and vice president JD Vance attending rallies in an attempt to drum up support.

Many of them have not been without incident, and that was made abundantly clear at an Ohio rally on Wednesday (28 October), when three individual hecklers protested while Trump spoke.

The first came when activist Robby Roadsteamer began singing, “Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane. Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane. He then dubbed Trump, “Butterscotch Hitler” and “Pumpkin spice P**o” as the rest of the rally crowd booed and he was pulled out by security.

He posted footage of the incident recorded himself onto social media, writing: “Singing The Epstein Plane to Trump at his rally tonite! The raw footage. With the cops pulling me out!”

“Robby’s a legend,” someone commented.

Another said: “Robby got close enough to give Trump his approval rating.”

Then, just as Trump began to try and explain away Robby Roadsteamer as a “paid protestor”, a second man was dragged out of the room by security. He could be seen shouting towards Trump and giving the middle finger. It is not clear what he said.

Someone argued: “These protesters are not paid. But they are heroes.”

Not long after the second protest, a third heckler appeared to repeatedly shout “f**k you” to Trump and hold both middle fingers up before being hauled out the chants of “USA” from the audience.

One person commented: “God this is so f**king funny man.”

Another joked: “This is becoming a sport.”

“Thank you Ohio!!” another wrote alongside the image of one protestor.

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