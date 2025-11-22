US president Donald Trump has been known to sell some unusual merchandise to his MAGA following over the past few years, from the infamous red ‘Make America Great Again’ cap, to a hat with ‘Trump 2028’ on it (referencing an unconstitutional third term), a fragrance, and a ‘Never Surrender’ T-shirt featuring Trump… well… surrendering to authorities.

But, contrary to a video circulating on social media, the Republican has not launched his own branded handgun called the “DT47”.

On Friday (21 November), journalist Aaron Rupar shared video footage of an advert which is reported to have been shown on Fox News, in which a voiceover can be heard saying: “In honour of Donald Trump’s amazing comeback election victory to become our 47th president, Bond Arms is introducing an impressive new handgun: the Living Legend DT47.”

The commercial goes on to give a price of $545.47 for the weapon, taken down from $645.47 after a $100 discount.

And the advert has since been met with condemnation online, as many appeared to assume Trump himself was behind the promotion:

“A convicted felon president selling guns. Now I’ve seen everything,” tweeted another:

A third branded it “some dystopian s***”:

And others pointed out that as a convicted felon, Trump is not allowed to own a gun:

Except, the advert was actually from a company called Bond Arms, which was founded by Texas resident Greg Bond in 1995, with his brother Gordon buying the company from him in 2007 and serving as owner and president ever since.

Not only that, but on Trump’s official store – rather helpfully named Trump Store – no such item is listed.

Alongside misplaced criticism of Trump, condemnation was levelled at Fox News by Fred Gutenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the Parkland high school shooting in Florida in 2018:

As well as a Trump-themed weapon, Bond Arms have a gun honouring Melania Trump, with “The First Lady” priced at $497.

Yes, really.

