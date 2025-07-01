Trump's new fragrance slammed as 'too embarrassing for words'

From t-shirts with his mugshot printed on them to his own meme coin cryptocurrency , there is very little that Donald Trump won’t sell to his followers to make a buck.

And, the trend of selling horrendous Trump-themed items continues as he’s now released his very own fragrance – “Victory 45-47” – which comes in a gold-coloured Trump statuette.

On Monday, Trump unveiled the fragrances for men and women in a post on Truth Social.

He wrote: “Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success - For men and women.

“Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

The 100ml bottles retail are being sold for $249 (£181) each, but there’s a $50 discount on each bottle if a customer purchases two or more.

Rather unsurprisingly, the US president has been ripped online.

“It’s too embarrassing for words,” someone commented.

Someone else mocked: “What a proud day to be a Republican!”

Another argued: “I’m sorry—but it is very difficult to maintain a high opinion of anyone who thinks this is fitting conduct for the President of the United States.

“He embarrasses the country and makes his supporters look like fools every single day.”

One person mocked: “16 million Americans are about to lose their healthcare, but go buy my gross perfume…”

