Donald Trump is posting about Greenland again, hinting that he wants to take control of the autonomous territory of Denmark despite recently signing an agreement.

Trump was previously criticised for posts and comments about Greenland, with his fixation on the island dating back months.

However, the new posts come just weeks after Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement about the status of the Arctic island after months of threats by Trump.

Washington is allowed to “modernize and expand” its activities at the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest, according to the agreement. The accord, signed in September, also stresses Denmark's territorial integrity and Greenlanders' self-determination.

Now, the president has shared two new images on Truth Social hinting that he wants to take control of Greenland.

One sees Trump looking out across the island with the text "Hello Greenland".

Another shows Trump looking at a group of penguins in red, white and blue hats and jumpers, with the text "Greenland" showing above them.

The posts came in for criticism online. The Republicans against Trump account wrote: “Despite signing a deal with Greenland and Denmark that keeps Greenland under Danish sovereignty and respects its right to self-determination, Trump just posted this.

“Insane.”

"Here we go again… Have you already forgotten the agreement between Greenland, Denmark and the United States, Trump? Just stay away — Greenland is doing perfectly fine," another said.









Trump has, of course, been focusing on Greenland for months. The president had previously dropped threats to annex the Danish territory in favour of a “framework of a future deal” discussed with Nato chief Mark Rutte.

Previously, there were fresh concerns then raised in July when the US president's fixation on the country returned during the NATO summit, where he insisted the US needs control over Greenland “for the protection of the world.”

But back in February, Trump also wrote on Truth Social that he was going to send a boat filled with medical supplies , alleging "many people" on the island are sick and "not being taken care of".

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