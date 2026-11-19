Does GTA 6 have a first-person mode? Well, the answer to that is - sort of. I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent.

Unlike GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2, there is not a dedicated first-person mode, where you can toggle between first and third-person perspectives at the touch of a button.

Instead, at launch, there is only a first-person perspective in certain situations.

If a certain weapon is used, or a scope for a weapon is bought, a first-person perspective can be toggled so you aim down the sights like you would do in a first-person shooter.

Also, usually when sat or stationary, there is the option to 'inspect', where you can see something from a first-person perspective. This can happen in missions when the character you're controlling is in a vehicle, or when you're sat on the sofa with your partner.

GTA 6 does have a first-person perspective for some weapons and scopes, turning it into a first-person shooter in some cases Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' latest entry into the world renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It's set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City (Miami) at its beating heart.

The game follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they end up in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy after what seems to be a simple score gets scuppered.

At times, they are forced to survive before they have any chance of thriving in this parody of The Sunshine State.

We've got consistent coverage of GTA 6 on Indy100 and The Independent around the game's launch and beyond, so keep it locked with us for everything you need to know.

GTA 6 releases 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

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