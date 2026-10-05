Trump’s latest move on ‘super intelligence’ sparks ridicule

Just days after US president Donald Trump and top tech CEOs signed an ‘accord’ on so-called ‘super intelligence’ (the Republican’s preferred term to describe artificial intelligence), which listed Trump as the president of the “Unites States”, the 80-year-old convicted felon has been mocked online again after he announced the formation of a ‘Super Intelligence Force’.

Writing on his Truth Social platform on Sunday (4 October), the Republican said the force is “tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence”, and will “protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans”.

He continued: “The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government’s engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Crucial Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies.”

Those involved in the force include Federal Trade Commission chair Andrew Ferguson; director of the Office of Personnel Management, Scott Kupor; and national intelligence director Jay Clayton.

They’ll report to Trump and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

However, the new force and its name was soon mocked online, with some comparing it to a children’s programme:

“Super Intelligence Force sounds like an AI written kids show,” tweeted The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg:

Political commentator Molly Ploofkins shared the news and added a clown emoji:

One X/Twitter user tweeted: “The guy who lived 79 years of his life without realizing there was a B in the word dumb just launched something called the super intelligence force”:

And another asked: “How can we have a super intelligence force when none of you are even remotely intelligent”:

It’s not the first force set up by Trump to be ridiculed online, as the Republican was mocked in 2018 when he floated the idea of a space force, roasted in 2020 when the logo for Space Force appeared to be identical to that of Star Trek’s, and criticised in September when he unveiled the space force uniform which was compared to Star Wars.

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