Trump's Hollywood star given 'Mar-A-Lago toilet' update

A street artist who goes by the name "Plastic Jesus" has taken credit for mocking former President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The L.A. based artist took to Twitter to share a photo of passersby taking photos of his work. The artist had added a toilet and bathtub filled with 'top secret' boxes near the star, which was squared off with 'crime scene do not cross' tape.

A recreation of the scene found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence led to the former president being indicted earlier this month.

The artist wrote on Twitter: "'Top Secret' Street Artist 'Plastic Jesus' hits out at Trump's document scandal."

Many on Twitter praised the artist's work calling it "awesome" and saying they "love it".

Described by some as the 'Banksy of L.A.' Plastic Jesus spoke to publication Sungenre back in 2017. Speaking of art and being an 'anonymous' artist he said "street art should be about the art not the artist. If someone wants to get famous through their art I would tell them the best way to do that is to die."

"Okay, who did this to Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?" Tweeted anti-Trump political commentator Jon Cooper.

Retired NSCUniversal executive called the artist "brilliant" and a "genius" after tweeting a picture of the work.

Even Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted about Plastic Jesus' work:

